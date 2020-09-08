IowaPreps - 2020 Football Photo Gallery: Assumption vs. Davenport Central

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-08 12:27:44 -0500') }}
football
Edit
2020 Football Photo Gallery: Assumption vs. Davenport Central
Luke Feddersen •
IowaPreps
Publisher
@iowapreps
Photo Gallery Courtesy of Mike Ruefer Photos.
Click here to see the entire gallery.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}