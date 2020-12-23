IowaPreps - 2021 Class 2A Boy's Discus State Contenders & Favorite

2021 Class 2A Boy's Discus State Contenders & Favorite
Iowa Preps takes an early look at our favorites, contenders, and dark horses for this 2021 state track title now!
SUBSCRIBERS: Click Here For More Now!
--------------------
2021 State Favorites (Girls)
2021 State Favorites (Boys)
4A, Discus - 12/21
3A, Discus - 12/22
2A, Discus - 12/23
1A, Discus - 12/24
4A, Shot Put - 12/25
3A, Shot Put - 12/26
2A, Shot Put - 12/27
1A, Shot Put - 12/27
Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2022
Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2021
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2022
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2021
Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2020
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2020
2020 Conference Previews (Boys)
2020 State Favorites (Boys)
2020 State Favorites (Girls)