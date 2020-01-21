Iowa Preps takes a look at the 150 scorers on the basketball court in the Class of 2022!

1.) Caleb Holmes, Hinton - 19.3 ppg



2.) Lucas Lorenzen, Okoboji - 19.2 ppg

3.) Karter Petzenhauser, Spencer - 18.9 ppg

4.) Wiley Sherburne, Janesville - 18.8 ppg

5.) Jevin Sullivan, North Polk - 18.6 ppg

6.) Austin Hilmer, North Linn - 18.3 ppg

7.) Josh Dix, Council Bluffs Lincoln - 17.9 ppg

8.) Cole Glasgow, Dallas Center-Grimes - 17.6 ppg

9.) Vance Katzfey, Spirit Lake - 17.6 ppg

10.) Sam Wilt, Anamosa - 17.5 ppg

