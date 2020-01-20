Iowa Preps takes a look at the 100 scorers on the basketball court in the Class of 2023!

1.) Keaten Bonderson, Gehlen Catholic - 18.5 ppg



2.) Zach Lutmer, Central Lyon - 15.9 ppg

3.) Chase Henderson, Des Moines Hoover - 15.7 ppg

4.) Blaise Porter, New London - 15.4 ppg

5.) William Kiburis, Gladbrook-Reinbeck - 14.6 ppg

6.) Brody Tuttle, Seymour - 13.8 ppg

7.) Caden Kirkman, Wilton - 13.7 ppg

8.) Kamden Steffen, MMCRU - 13.7 ppg

9.) Mason Crouse, East Mills - 13.6 ppg

10.) Colby Collison, Bondurant-Farrar - 13.4 ppg

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------