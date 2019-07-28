Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps takes a free look at 100 of our 125 athletes rated now!

The list below is in alphabetical order.

Aaden Schwiesow West Sioux, Hawarden WF 6-1

Aaron Graves Southeast Valley PF 6-4

Adam Mattes Newton WF 6-3

AJ Ambundo Maquoketa Valley WG 6-0

Andrew Snyder Forest City PF 6-3

Angel Jose Central Springs PF 6-3

Armonniey Thomas Marshalltown WF 6-0

Austin Hilmer North Linn PG 5-10

Austin Jensen St. Mary's, Remsen PF 6-2

Austin Schubert Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson WG 5-11

Baylor Bergren Red Oak WG 5-11

Beau Flander English Valleys WF 6-0

Bennett Berger Lake Mills WG 6-0

Blake DeMoss West Delaware, Manchester PG 5-9

Blake Janssen Iowa Falls-Alden PG 5-11

Blake Van Ballegooyen West Sioux WG 6-0

Braden Hemann Waukon PF 6-3

Brayden Kindhart Cedar Rapids Jefferson WG 6-0

Brody Ward Iowa Valley PG 5-10

Bryson Van Grootheest Rock Valley WG 6-0

Cade Haughenbury North Linn WF 5-10

Cade Hughes Northeast WF 6-4

Cade Nelson Southeast Warren PG 5-10

Cale Ecklund East Union WG 5-10

Caleb Helle Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg WG 5-10

Caleb Holmes Hinton PG 6-2

Caleb Wulf West Liberty WG 5-10

Camden Lo Saydel WG 5-11

Carson Toebe Clear Lake PG 6-1

Carter Bleil Woodbury Central WG 5-8

Carter Bruckhoff Forest City WG 5-11

Carter Drent Akron-Westfield WF 6-2

Carter Thomas Mason City WG 5-11

Caylor Hoffer Denver PG 5-6

Chevelle Ruchti Des Moines Hoover WF 6-4

Colby Sieverding Bellevue WG 5-10

Cole Bracewell Colfax-Mingo WG 5-7

Cole Heim Bellevue WG 5-10

Connor Murray Missouri Valley C 6-6

Corey Miner Mason City PG 5-9

Corey Phillips Ames C 6-5

Dalton Dibert Kee, Lansing WG 5-10

Dalton Reeves Davis County, Bloomfield WF 6-1

Darren Richardson Iowa City High PG 6-0

Dayton Davis Fort Madison PG 5-11

Dillon Kuehl Urbandale WF 6-0

Drake Wemark New Hampton WF 6-2

Drew Brown Clarinda WG 5-10

Eddie Burgess Montezuma PF 6-3

Gabe Obert Coon Rapids-Bayard WF 5-11

Garrett Kurtenbach Turkey Valley PF 6-0

Garrett Phillips Sidney WG 5-7

Griffin Greiner Cardinal, Eldon PG 6-1

Gunner Vanourney North Linn WG 5-10

Hogan Franey Martensdale-St Marys WG 5-11

Hogan Hansen Waverly-Shell Rock PG 6-0

Hunter Keller West Central Valley PG 5-10

J.J. Stratman Davenport, Assumption PG 6-0

Jace Bedwell Interstate 35 WG 5-10

Jackson Hull Wilton WF 6-1

Jacob Imming Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 6-2

Jacob Runyan Johnston PG 5-8

James Jennings Mason City PG 5-8

Jaxon Dailey Southeast Polk PG 6-2

Jaxon Meyer West Lyon PF 6-4

Jevin Sullivan North Polk WG 5-11

Jonathan Beverly Des Moines Hoover WG 6-1

Josh Dix Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln WF 6-2

Justus Lekwa Columbus WG 5-11

Kaden Hall English Valleys C 6-2

Kaeden Harrer Lisbon WG 5-8

Kaiden Gage East Buchanan WG 5-10

Kale Krogh Ballard C 6-5

Kaleb Bleil Woodbury Central PG 5-7

Karl Miller Pella WF 6-3

Karter Petzenhauser Spencer WF 6-2

Kasen Bailey Washington WG 5-9

Keaton Farmer Waverly-Shell Rock WG 6-0

Kobe Allen Don Bosco, Gilbertville PG 5-7

Kole Becker Lisbon PF 6-2

Kolson Kruse Southeast Valley WG 5-9

Landon Becker Cardinal, Eldon WG 6-0

Levi Telecky Cedar Valley Christian WF 5-11

Lucas Lorenzen Okoboji WF 5-11

Luke Menster Springville WF 5-10

Malachi Johnson Ankeny Christian Academy WG 5-9

Matthew Boothe Central Decatur, Leon WG 5-11

Miles Kading ACGC WG 5-8

MJ Davis Keokuk PG 5-10

Nate Spear Burlington WG 5-9

NaZion Caruthers Davenport, West WG 6-0

Nick Macke Carroll PG 5-10

Parker Elder Pleasantville C 6-2

Raydden Grobe AHSTW, Avoca WF 6-1

Ryan Dolphin Pleasant Valley PG 5-8

Sam Wilt Anamosa WF 6-2

Skyler Stamps Diagonal PG 5-9

Tamin Lipsey Ames PG 6-1

Tanner Te Slaa Boyden-Hull WG 5-11

Thomas Gould West Branch PF 6-1

Thomas Matthes Eagle Grove WF 5-11

Trey Jungers Newell-Fonda PG 5-10

Trey Lewis Johnston WG 5-8

Ty Van Essen Western Christian WF 6-4

Tyler Scott Lisbon PG 5-10

Tynan Numkena Bettendorf WF 6-1

Tyson Scott Lisbon WF 6-0

William Schultz Oskaloosa PG 5-10

Zach Erwin Camanche WF 6-3

Zayvier Arguello Newton WG 6-2

