Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2021? Iowa Preps includes 175 of our top 190 players now! This list is in alphabetical order.

Aaron Downs Pella WR 5-11 185 lbs



Aaron Smith Waukee DB 5-11 160 lbs

Abraham Dirkx Carroll DB 5-8 150 lbs

Aidan Dunne Dubuque, Hempstead QB 6-0 185 lbs

Alec Wick Iowa City Regina WR 6-0 165 lbs

Alex DeRoos Alta-Aurelia LB 6-1 190 lbs

Alex Figueroa Clear Creek-Amana RB 5-9 165 lbs

Andres Villegas Colfax-Mingo DE 5-11 255 lbs

Angel Lottie Des Moines, Hoover DB 5-8 165 lbs

Ashton Cook Iowa City Regina QB 6-3 165 lbs

Austin Kruger Sibley-Ocheyedan LB 6-0 180 lbs

Avery Rocksvold Waukon DB 5-8 155 lbs

Ayden Rhodes Nevada LB 6-3 180 lbs

Beau Jenness Sibley-Ocheyedan LB 5-7 150 lbs

Bennett Gronstall St. Albert, Council Bluffs DB 5-9 175 lbs

Blake Chance Albia QB 6-3 165 lbs

Blake Hall Underwood WR 6-0 185 lbs

Blake Sadr Treynor DT 6-2 240 lbs

Blake Willey Dallas Center-Grimes LB 5-10 210 lbs

Blayde Bellis Wapsie Valley WR 5-7 145 lbs

Braden Miller Bondurant-Farrar LB 5-11 185 lbs

Brady Behrend Waukon DB 5-10 165 lbs

Brady Clark Centerville OG 6-3 245 lbs

Brady Ketchum Mount Vernon QB 5-9 165 lbs

Brayden Evertson West Marshall LB 5-10 185 lbs

Brayden Wollan Underwood DB 5-11 140 lbs

Brecken Manus Ankeny LB 6-0 195 lbs

Brendan Atkinson Griswold RB 5-10 160 lbs

Brenden Bartley Harlan LB 6-0 165 lbs

Brennan Holder South Central Calhoun DB 5-11 170 lbs

Brent Scott Spirit Lake LB 6-0 175 lbs

Brigham Daniel Glidden-Ralston DB 5-10 150 lbs

Brody Brecht Ankeny WR 6-3 170 lbs

Brooks Erickson Vinton-Shellsburg QB 5-11 190 lbs

Cade Everson Camanche DB 5-9 165 lbs

Caden Thomas Wapello WR 6-3 170 lbs

Cael Boyd Ankeny RB 5-10 165 lbs

Cael Frost Don Bosco, Gilbertville QB 5-6 150 lbs

Cael Kralik Creston WR 6-1 165 lbs

Cael Meyer West Delaware, Manchester RB 5-9 170 lbs

Caiden Atienza Maquoketa WR 6-4 185 lbs

Cain McWilliams Dubuque, Senior DB 5-9 165 lbs

Caleb Bacon Lake Mills LB 6-2 185 lbs

Cameron Ruggiero Durant LB 5-10 175 lbs

Carson Petlon West Delaware OT 6-6 295 lbs

Carter Ferrie New Hampton LB 6-1 205 lbs

Carter Henry Crestwood WR 6-2 180 lbs

Cayden Lovett Dubuque Hempstead DT 6-1 275 lbs

Cayden Mesken Gilbert LB 6-0 200 lbs

Chase Harms AGWSR, Ackley RB 5-10 160 lbs

Cody Boender Pella Christian LB 5-10 185 lbs

Colby Tool PCM, Monroe LB 5-8 165 lbs

Cole Bowden East Buchanan RB 5-11 155 lbs

Cole Clark Lisbon LB 5-10 180 lbs

Cole Kelly West Hancock RB 5-10 175 lbs

Cole McDonald Sheldon DB 5-8 175 lbs

Colin Muller Osage DB 5-10 175 lbs

Conner Murty GMG, Garwin LB 6-0 200 lbs

Connor Colby Cedar Rapids Kennedy OT 6-5 270 lbs

Connor Drew Ballard QB 6-6 210 lbs

Cooper Cox Ankeny DB 5-9 155 lbs

Cooper Dejean OA-BCIG WR 6-0 190 lbs

Corey Skinner Keokuk QB 5-11 165 lbs

Creed Welch Waukon QB 6-3 160 lbs

Cullen Wood Lenox LB 6-1 160 lbs

Cy Patterson St. Albert RB 5-11 165 lbs

Damon Meyer South Winneshiek LB 6-1 215 lbs

Dayson Clayton Fort Dodge RB 6-0 200 lbs

Deavin Hilson Des Moines, North LB 5-11 185 lbs

Derek Anderson Hinton LB 6-3 175 lbs

Dodge Sauser Grinnell OT 6-4 240 lbs

Drew Schaeffer St. Edmond LB 6-0 175 lbs

Dylan Walker Saydel OT 6-4 280 lbs

Eli Gaye Muscatine WR 5-9 165 lbs

Eli Rose Grinnell LB 5-8 160 lbs

Elijah Wagner Lake Mills RB 5-11 180 lbs

Ethan Olivas Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont K 5-8 145 lbs

Ethan O'Neill Waukon RB 6-1 180 lbs

Ethan Weirather Benton DE 6-4 195 lbs

Gabe Heideman Dunkerton LB 5-10 165 lbs

Gage Morain Boone LB 5-8 175 lbs

Gage Voshell Oelwein LB 5-10 185 lbs

Garrett Morris Dallas Center-Grimes LB 6-1 165 lbs

Gavin Wurster Creston DB 5-8 155 lbs

Greyson Strum PCM-Monroe OG 6-1 290 lbs

Griffin Liddle Bettendorf DT 6-3 275 lbs

Hayden Calvelage Louisa-Muscatine LB 6-0 150 lbs

Henry Clymer Cedar Rapids, Washington QB 6-3 180 lbs

Henry Lutovsky Mount Pleasant OT 6-6 295 lbs

Hunter Caves Alburnett QB 6-1 185 lbs

Hunter Connolly Maquoketa DB 5-8 145 lbs

Jack Franey Martensdale-St Marys RB 5-7 160 lbs

Jackson Lehr Hudson RB 5-11 180 lbs

Jacob Herold South Winneshiek QB 6-0 170 lbs

Jaden Green Clear Lake RB 5-10 165 lbs

Jaden Harrell Urbandale LB 6-2 215 lbs

Jaden Penning AGWSR, Ackley RB 5-8 145 lbs

Jalen Smith Dubuque, Hempstead LB 6-0 220 lbs

Jase Bauer Ankeny QB 6-1 185 lbs

Jason Topete West Sioux K 5-6 150 lbs

Jaxon Kressley Belle Plaine LB 5-11 175 lbs

Jeff Bowie West Branch DE 6-5 250 lbs

Jeremy Koenck St. Mary's, Remsen RB 5-9 155 lbs

Joe Morrison Waukee LB 6-0 175 lbs

Joe Pringnitz Garner-Hayfield-Ventura DB 5-9 175 lbs

Joey Carlson Janesville QB 6-1 175 lbs

Jordan Lawrence Camanche WR 5-10 155 lbs

Justin Scherrman Cedar Rapids, Washington DB 5-8 175 lbs

Kaden Klemme Bettendorf DT 6-2 250 lbs

Kaleb Brouwer Dike-New Hartford LB 6-0 165 lbs

Kalen Meyer Central Lyon/George-Little Rock LB 5-10 175 lbs

Kannon Coakley Maquoketa QB 6-1 210 lbs

Karson Sharar Iowa Falls-Alden WR 6-1 175 lbs

Kobe Risse Wapsie Valley QB 5-11 150 lbs

Kody Huisman Pella DE 6-3 220 lbs

Kolby Hulett Creston DB 5-11 160 lbs

Kyler Rasmussen IKM-Manning LB 5-10 180 lbs

Lake Newton West Liberty WR 6-0 155 lbs

Layne Pryor Woodbine LB 6-2 190 lbs

Levi Sleezer Alta-Aurelia LB 6-1 180 lbs

Levi Weldon Williamsburg LB 6-0 165 lbs

Liam McIntyre North Fayette Valley RB 5-10 175 lbs

Logan Harmeyer Ballard LB 6-0 165 lbs

Luke DeMeulenaere Belle Plaine WR 6-0 165 lbs

Luke Mulder Pella Christian LB 6-4 175 lbs

Luke Pinnick West Marshall OT 6-4 290 lbs

Marcus Morgan Iowa City West QB 6-2 165 lbs

Mason Kunkle Oelwein DE 6-4 220 lbs

Mason Murphy Ballard DB 5-10 155 lbs

Matayas Durr Grinnell TE 6-4 220 lbs

Max Carney Spirit Lake DB 5-10 175 lbs

Max Tafolla Iowa City, Liberty LB 6-0 205 lbs

Max White Cedar Rapids, Kennedy RB 5-9 165 lbs

Merlin Soller Sioux City, North K 5-10 155 lbs

Merrick Mathews Centerville DB 5-11 155 lbs

Mitch Wood Ottumwa LB 6-1 185 lbs

Nate Ewell Waterloo, West LB 5-11 200 lbs

Nathan Gallup Denison-Schleswig LB 6-0 200 lbs

Nic Goodhue Carlisle RB 5-10 165 lbs

Noah Brown Madrid OT 6-4 265 lbs

Owen Coffman Grinnell WR 6-8 175 lbs

Owen Hamel Davenport, Assumption LB 6-2 175 lbs

Parker Rochford Edgewood-Colesburg WR 5-11 160 lbs

Payton Weehler Mount Ayr LB 6-0 160 lbs

Peyton Vest South Tama RB 5-10 175 lbs

Raph Hamilton Iowa City, City High QB 6-3 205 lbs

Riley Holt Williamsburg DB 5-10 165 lbs

Rylie Koenig West Burlington DE 6-3 205 lbs

Sam Petersen Ballard LB 5-11 175 lbs

Sean Flattery St. Edmond RB 5-11 175 lbs

Seth Malcom Fremont-Mills LB 6-3 185 lbs

Shane Neighbor Alburnett LB 6-1 175 lbs

Simon Wagner Kuemper Catholic K 5-9 150 lbs

Slade Sibenaller Carroll LB 6-2 175 lbs

Spencer Mooberry Osage LB 6-1 165 lbs

T.J. Bollers Clear-Creek Amana DE 6-3 230 lbs

Tegan Bock Boone WR 5-6 150 lbs

Thomas Fidone Lewis Central WR 6-3 185 lbs

Timothy Nimely Muscatine RB 5-8 175 lbs

Trashaun Willis Washington LB 6-4 215 lbs

Trever Heitz Charles City RB 5-11 200 lbs

Trevor Doeden Sibley-Ocheyedan LB 5-10 220 lbs

Trevor Sauerbrei Wapsie Valley RB 5-11 160 lbs

Trevor Thompson South Hamilton RB 6-0 185 lbs

Trey Baker Martensdale-St Marys WR 6-3 175 lbs

Trey Shearer Montezuma WR 5-10 150 lbs

Tristyn O'Connor Keokuk LB 6-1 180 lbs

Tucker Hanson Gilbert WR 5-11 165 lbs

Tyler Luensman Monticello WR 5-8 165 lbs

Tyler Maro Davenport Assumption OT 6-7 225 lbs

Tyler Towne River Valley WR 6-3 160 lbs

Wyatt Hunter Grinnell LB 5-10 190 lbs

Zach Truitt Des Moines, East DB 5-9 175 lbs

Zach Twedt Roland-Story LB 6-3 200 lbs

Zayne Feller Camanche DE 6-3 195 lbs

