A Free Look at Iowa's Top 190 Football Players in 2021
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2021? Iowa Preps includes 175 of our top 190 players now! This list is in alphabetical order.
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!
Aaron Downs Pella WR 5-11 185 lbs
Aaron Smith Waukee DB 5-11 160 lbs
Abraham Dirkx Carroll DB 5-8 150 lbs
Aidan Dunne Dubuque, Hempstead QB 6-0 185 lbs
Alec Wick Iowa City Regina WR 6-0 165 lbs
Alex DeRoos Alta-Aurelia LB 6-1 190 lbs
Alex Figueroa Clear Creek-Amana RB 5-9 165 lbs
Andres Villegas Colfax-Mingo DE 5-11 255 lbs
Angel Lottie Des Moines, Hoover DB 5-8 165 lbs
Ashton Cook Iowa City Regina QB 6-3 165 lbs
Austin Kruger Sibley-Ocheyedan LB 6-0 180 lbs
Avery Rocksvold Waukon DB 5-8 155 lbs
Ayden Rhodes Nevada LB 6-3 180 lbs
Beau Jenness Sibley-Ocheyedan LB 5-7 150 lbs
Bennett Gronstall St. Albert, Council Bluffs DB 5-9 175 lbs
Blake Chance Albia QB 6-3 165 lbs
Blake Hall Underwood WR 6-0 185 lbs
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!
Blake Sadr Treynor DT 6-2 240 lbs
Blake Willey Dallas Center-Grimes LB 5-10 210 lbs
Blayde Bellis Wapsie Valley WR 5-7 145 lbs
Braden Miller Bondurant-Farrar LB 5-11 185 lbs
Brady Behrend Waukon DB 5-10 165 lbs
Brady Clark Centerville OG 6-3 245 lbs
Brady Ketchum Mount Vernon QB 5-9 165 lbs
Brayden Evertson West Marshall LB 5-10 185 lbs
Brayden Wollan Underwood DB 5-11 140 lbs
Brecken Manus Ankeny LB 6-0 195 lbs
Brendan Atkinson Griswold RB 5-10 160 lbs
Brenden Bartley Harlan LB 6-0 165 lbs
Brennan Holder South Central Calhoun DB 5-11 170 lbs
Brent Scott Spirit Lake LB 6-0 175 lbs
Brigham Daniel Glidden-Ralston DB 5-10 150 lbs
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!
Brody Brecht Ankeny WR 6-3 170 lbs
Brooks Erickson Vinton-Shellsburg QB 5-11 190 lbs
Cade Everson Camanche DB 5-9 165 lbs
Caden Thomas Wapello WR 6-3 170 lbs
Cael Boyd Ankeny RB 5-10 165 lbs
Cael Frost Don Bosco, Gilbertville QB 5-6 150 lbs
Cael Kralik Creston WR 6-1 165 lbs
Cael Meyer West Delaware, Manchester RB 5-9 170 lbs
Caiden Atienza Maquoketa WR 6-4 185 lbs
Cain McWilliams Dubuque, Senior DB 5-9 165 lbs
Caleb Bacon Lake Mills LB 6-2 185 lbs
Cameron Ruggiero Durant LB 5-10 175 lbs
Carson Petlon West Delaware OT 6-6 295 lbs
Carter Ferrie New Hampton LB 6-1 205 lbs
Carter Henry Crestwood WR 6-2 180 lbs
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!
Cayden Lovett Dubuque Hempstead DT 6-1 275 lbs
Cayden Mesken Gilbert LB 6-0 200 lbs
Chase Harms AGWSR, Ackley RB 5-10 160 lbs
Cody Boender Pella Christian LB 5-10 185 lbs
Colby Tool PCM, Monroe LB 5-8 165 lbs
Cole Bowden East Buchanan RB 5-11 155 lbs
Cole Clark Lisbon LB 5-10 180 lbs
Cole Kelly West Hancock RB 5-10 175 lbs
Cole McDonald Sheldon DB 5-8 175 lbs
Colin Muller Osage DB 5-10 175 lbs
Conner Murty GMG, Garwin LB 6-0 200 lbs
Connor Colby Cedar Rapids Kennedy OT 6-5 270 lbs
Connor Drew Ballard QB 6-6 210 lbs
Cooper Cox Ankeny DB 5-9 155 lbs
Cooper Dejean OA-BCIG WR 6-0 190 lbs
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!
Corey Skinner Keokuk QB 5-11 165 lbs
Creed Welch Waukon QB 6-3 160 lbs
Cullen Wood Lenox LB 6-1 160 lbs
Cy Patterson St. Albert RB 5-11 165 lbs
Damon Meyer South Winneshiek LB 6-1 215 lbs
Dayson Clayton Fort Dodge RB 6-0 200 lbs
Deavin Hilson Des Moines, North LB 5-11 185 lbs
Derek Anderson Hinton LB 6-3 175 lbs
Dodge Sauser Grinnell OT 6-4 240 lbs
Drew Schaeffer St. Edmond LB 6-0 175 lbs
Dylan Walker Saydel OT 6-4 280 lbs
Eli Gaye Muscatine WR 5-9 165 lbs
Eli Rose Grinnell LB 5-8 160 lbs
Elijah Wagner Lake Mills RB 5-11 180 lbs
Ethan Olivas Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont K 5-8 145 lbs
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!
Ethan O'Neill Waukon RB 6-1 180 lbs
Ethan Weirather Benton DE 6-4 195 lbs
Gabe Heideman Dunkerton LB 5-10 165 lbs
Gage Morain Boone LB 5-8 175 lbs
Gage Voshell Oelwein LB 5-10 185 lbs
Garrett Morris Dallas Center-Grimes LB 6-1 165 lbs
Gavin Wurster Creston DB 5-8 155 lbs
Greyson Strum PCM-Monroe OG 6-1 290 lbs
Griffin Liddle Bettendorf DT 6-3 275 lbs
Hayden Calvelage Louisa-Muscatine LB 6-0 150 lbs
Henry Clymer Cedar Rapids, Washington QB 6-3 180 lbs
Henry Lutovsky Mount Pleasant OT 6-6 295 lbs
Hunter Caves Alburnett QB 6-1 185 lbs
Hunter Connolly Maquoketa DB 5-8 145 lbs
Jack Franey Martensdale-St Marys RB 5-7 160 lbs
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!
Jackson Lehr Hudson RB 5-11 180 lbs
Jacob Herold South Winneshiek QB 6-0 170 lbs
Jaden Green Clear Lake RB 5-10 165 lbs
Jaden Harrell Urbandale LB 6-2 215 lbs
Jaden Penning AGWSR, Ackley RB 5-8 145 lbs
Jalen Smith Dubuque, Hempstead LB 6-0 220 lbs
Jase Bauer Ankeny QB 6-1 185 lbs
Jason Topete West Sioux K 5-6 150 lbs
Jaxon Kressley Belle Plaine LB 5-11 175 lbs
Jeff Bowie West Branch DE 6-5 250 lbs
Jeremy Koenck St. Mary's, Remsen RB 5-9 155 lbs
Joe Morrison Waukee LB 6-0 175 lbs
Joe Pringnitz Garner-Hayfield-Ventura DB 5-9 175 lbs
Joey Carlson Janesville QB 6-1 175 lbs
Jordan Lawrence Camanche WR 5-10 155 lbs
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!
Justin Scherrman Cedar Rapids, Washington DB 5-8 175 lbs
Kaden Klemme Bettendorf DT 6-2 250 lbs
Kaleb Brouwer Dike-New Hartford LB 6-0 165 lbs
Kalen Meyer Central Lyon/George-Little Rock LB 5-10 175 lbs
Kannon Coakley Maquoketa QB 6-1 210 lbs
Karson Sharar Iowa Falls-Alden WR 6-1 175 lbs
Kobe Risse Wapsie Valley QB 5-11 150 lbs
Kody Huisman Pella DE 6-3 220 lbs
Kolby Hulett Creston DB 5-11 160 lbs
Kyler Rasmussen IKM-Manning LB 5-10 180 lbs
Lake Newton West Liberty WR 6-0 155 lbs
Layne Pryor Woodbine LB 6-2 190 lbs
Levi Sleezer Alta-Aurelia LB 6-1 180 lbs
Levi Weldon Williamsburg LB 6-0 165 lbs
Liam McIntyre North Fayette Valley RB 5-10 175 lbs
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!
Logan Harmeyer Ballard LB 6-0 165 lbs
Luke DeMeulenaere Belle Plaine WR 6-0 165 lbs
Luke Mulder Pella Christian LB 6-4 175 lbs
Luke Pinnick West Marshall OT 6-4 290 lbs
Marcus Morgan Iowa City West QB 6-2 165 lbs
Mason Kunkle Oelwein DE 6-4 220 lbs
Mason Murphy Ballard DB 5-10 155 lbs
Matayas Durr Grinnell TE 6-4 220 lbs
Max Carney Spirit Lake DB 5-10 175 lbs
Max Tafolla Iowa City, Liberty LB 6-0 205 lbs
Max White Cedar Rapids, Kennedy RB 5-9 165 lbs
Merlin Soller Sioux City, North K 5-10 155 lbs
Merrick Mathews Centerville DB 5-11 155 lbs
Mitch Wood Ottumwa LB 6-1 185 lbs
Nate Ewell Waterloo, West LB 5-11 200 lbs
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!
Nathan Gallup Denison-Schleswig LB 6-0 200 lbs
Nic Goodhue Carlisle RB 5-10 165 lbs
Noah Brown Madrid OT 6-4 265 lbs
Owen Coffman Grinnell WR 6-8 175 lbs
Owen Hamel Davenport, Assumption LB 6-2 175 lbs
Parker Rochford Edgewood-Colesburg WR 5-11 160 lbs
Payton Weehler Mount Ayr LB 6-0 160 lbs
Peyton Vest South Tama RB 5-10 175 lbs
Raph Hamilton Iowa City, City High QB 6-3 205 lbs
Riley Holt Williamsburg DB 5-10 165 lbs
Rylie Koenig West Burlington DE 6-3 205 lbs
Sam Petersen Ballard LB 5-11 175 lbs
Sean Flattery St. Edmond RB 5-11 175 lbs
Seth Malcom Fremont-Mills LB 6-3 185 lbs
Shane Neighbor Alburnett LB 6-1 175 lbs
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!
Simon Wagner Kuemper Catholic K 5-9 150 lbs
Slade Sibenaller Carroll LB 6-2 175 lbs
Spencer Mooberry Osage LB 6-1 165 lbs
T.J. Bollers Clear-Creek Amana DE 6-3 230 lbs
Tegan Bock Boone WR 5-6 150 lbs
Thomas Fidone Lewis Central WR 6-3 185 lbs
Timothy Nimely Muscatine RB 5-8 175 lbs
Trashaun Willis Washington LB 6-4 215 lbs
Trever Heitz Charles City RB 5-11 200 lbs
Trevor Doeden Sibley-Ocheyedan LB 5-10 220 lbs
Trevor Sauerbrei Wapsie Valley RB 5-11 160 lbs
Trevor Thompson South Hamilton RB 6-0 185 lbs
Trey Baker Martensdale-St Marys WR 6-3 175 lbs
Trey Shearer Montezuma WR 5-10 150 lbs
Tristyn O'Connor Keokuk LB 6-1 180 lbs
Tucker Hanson Gilbert WR 5-11 165 lbs
Tyler Luensman Monticello WR 5-8 165 lbs
Tyler Maro Davenport Assumption OT 6-7 225 lbs
Tyler Towne River Valley WR 6-3 160 lbs
Wyatt Hunter Grinnell LB 5-10 190 lbs
Zach Truitt Des Moines, East DB 5-9 175 lbs
Zach Twedt Roland-Story LB 6-3 200 lbs
Zayne Feller Camanche DE 6-3 195 lbs
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST AND WHERE ATHLETES ARE RATED!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Players in Class of 2021
Top Linebackers - 8/12
Top Defensive Backs - 8/13
Top Safeties - 8/15
Top Kickers - 8/16
Top Punters - 8/17
Database - 8/18
2019 Preseason All State
4A Defense, First Team - 8/14
3A Defense, First Team - 8/16
2A Defense, First Team - 8/17
1A Defense, First Team - 8/18
A Defense, First Team - 8/12
8-Man Defense, First Team - 8/18
2019 District Previews
4A, District 6 - 8/13
3A, District 8 - 8/14
2A, District 8 - 8/15
1A, District 8 - 8/16
Top 10 Candidates in 2021
Most Recruited Players in '21
Top Players in Class of 2020
Early District Looks
Top Players in Class of 2022
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Top Returning Players by District
Class 8-Man, District 7 Defense
Top 10 Candidates in 2022
2019 Preseason Rankings
2018 All State Honors
Sophomore, Second Team Defense
Sophomore, Second Team Offense
Most Recruited Players in '20
2018 Postseason Honors
Sophomore Linebacker of the Year
Sophomore Quarterback of the Year
Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year
Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Back of the Year
Sophomore Running Back of the Year
Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Most Recruited Players in '20
Class 4A District Previews
Class 3A District Previews
Class 2A District Previews
Class 1A District Previews
Class A District Previews
8-Man District Previews
2018 Preseason All State Teams
Most Recruited Players in '19
Top Player Databases
Elite Player Rankings