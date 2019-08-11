News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-11 09:30:00 -0500') }} baseball Edit

A Free Look at Iowa's Top 60 Baseball Players in 2023

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

Iowa Preps takes a free look at 50 of our top 60 baseball players in the Class of 2023.

The list below is in alphabetical order and ten players are not included. Subscribe today to see what you are missing out on now!

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

Alex Bock DH Lisbon

Annika Nelson C Belmond-Klemme

Blaise Beane SS West Central Valley

Brayden Johnson P Hampton-Dumont

Braydon Hill SS Riverside

Brody Dehner C Prince of Peace

Brody Tuttle 3B Seymour

Bryson Raney 1B East Union

Cael Myrtue LF Ridge View

Carter Schellsmidt C Waukon

Chase Copeland P Woodbury Central

CJ Hisler OF Webster City

Cody Damman C Baxter

Connor Timm RF Belle Plaine

Dawson Bond OF Red Oak

Dillon Brayton RF Lisbon

Doug Taylor P Newman Catholic

Dylan Roher P Monticello

Ethan Patterson 2B Washington

Gage Hanes 2B Moravia

Garrett Hempen 2B Aplington-Parkersburg

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

Hayden Vandenberg 3B West Burlington

Jackson Dewald 1B Westwood

Jake Eddie Util Storm Lake

Jake Travis 2B Baxter

Jase Davidson Util Orient-Macksburg

Jaxon Bunkers OF St. Mary's, Remsen

Jimmy Weisphenning 2B Northeast

Justin Thomas 3B Waterloo East

Kaleb White 2B North Fayette Valley

Keaton Logan SS Gehlen Catholic

Keegan Eastman 2B Janesville

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

Korver Hupke 3B Independence

Kyler Owen 3B Fremont-Mills

Luke Czarnecki P Lisbon

Mason Dicks SS Newell-Fonda

Mason King OF West Harrison

Matthew Seals 1B Moravia

Max McGill P Woodbury Central

Owen Cook SS Montezuma

Ryan Bach 2B Treynor

Sawyer Drent OF Akron-Westfield

Tate Petersen 2B Monticello

Trey Petersen Util Exira-EHK

Ty Hysell DH Mormon Trail

Ty McKinney 3B Webster City

Tyson Ross Util Orient-Macksburg

Will DeStigter Util Woodbury Central

William Kiburis SS Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Wyatt Schmitt P Clarinda

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

U0faqwplxal8t33kclkg

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Class of 2020

Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Center Fielders

Designated Hitters

Utility Players

Database - 8/6

Class of 2021

Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Center Fielders

Designated Hitters

Utility Players

Database

Class of 2022

Top Pitchers

Top Catchers

Top First Basemen

Top Second Basemen

Top Third Basemen

Top Shortstops

Top Left Fielders

Top Right Fielders

Top Center Fielders

Top Designated Hitters

Top Utility Players

Top Player Database

Class of 2023

Top Pitchers

Top Catchers

Top First Basemen

Top Second Basemen

Top Third Basemen

Top Shortstops

Top Outfielders

Top Utility Players

Top Player Database

Class of 2019

Top Pitchers

Top Catchers

Top First Basemen

Top Second Basemen

Top Shortstops

Top Third Basemen

Top Designated Hitters

Top Left Fielders

Top Right Fielders

Top Center Fielders

Top Utility Players

Database

Conference Previews

WaMac West

War Eagle

West Central

Western Iowa

Western Valley

Southeast

Top of Iowa

Tri-Rivers

Twin Lakes

Upper Iowa

WaMac East

River Valley South

Rolling Valley

SEISC North

SEISC South

Siouxland

South Central

South Iowa Cedar

North Central

NICL East

NICL West

Northeast Iowa

Pride of Iowa

Raccoon River

River Valley North

Iowa Star

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

MAC

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

MRC

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

2019 Preseason Rankings

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Midseason All State Teams

4A Utility Players

3A Utility Players

2A Utility Players

1A Utility Players

4A Pitchers

3A Pitchers

2A Pitchers

1A Pitchers

4A First Basemen

3A First Basemen

2A First Basemen

1A First Basemen

4A Second Basemen

3A Second Basemen

2A Second Basemen

1A Second Basemen

4A Third Basemen

3A Third Basemen

2A Third Basemen

1A Third Basemen

4A Shortstops

3A Shortstops

2A Shortstops

1A Shortstops

4A Catchers

3A Catchers

2A Catchers

1A Catchers

4A Outfielders

3A Outfielders

2A Outfielders

1A Outfielders

Top Player Databases

Class of 2019

Class of 2020

Class of 2021

Top Player Rankings

Iowa's Top 70 in 2021

Iowa's Top 150 in 2020

Iowa's Top 100 in 2019

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}