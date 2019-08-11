A Free Look at Iowa's Top 60 Baseball Players in 2023
Iowa Preps takes a free look at 50 of our top 60 baseball players in the Class of 2023.
The list below is in alphabetical order and ten players are not included. Subscribe today to see what you are missing out on now!
Alex Bock DH Lisbon
Annika Nelson C Belmond-Klemme
Blaise Beane SS West Central Valley
Brayden Johnson P Hampton-Dumont
Braydon Hill SS Riverside
Brody Dehner C Prince of Peace
Brody Tuttle 3B Seymour
Bryson Raney 1B East Union
Cael Myrtue LF Ridge View
Carter Schellsmidt C Waukon
Chase Copeland P Woodbury Central
CJ Hisler OF Webster City
Cody Damman C Baxter
Connor Timm RF Belle Plaine
Dawson Bond OF Red Oak
Dillon Brayton RF Lisbon
Doug Taylor P Newman Catholic
Dylan Roher P Monticello
Ethan Patterson 2B Washington
Gage Hanes 2B Moravia
Garrett Hempen 2B Aplington-Parkersburg
Hayden Vandenberg 3B West Burlington
Jackson Dewald 1B Westwood
Jake Eddie Util Storm Lake
Jake Travis 2B Baxter
Jase Davidson Util Orient-Macksburg
Jaxon Bunkers OF St. Mary's, Remsen
Jimmy Weisphenning 2B Northeast
Justin Thomas 3B Waterloo East
Kaleb White 2B North Fayette Valley
Keaton Logan SS Gehlen Catholic
Keegan Eastman 2B Janesville
Korver Hupke 3B Independence
Kyler Owen 3B Fremont-Mills
Luke Czarnecki P Lisbon
Mason Dicks SS Newell-Fonda
Mason King OF West Harrison
Matthew Seals 1B Moravia
Max McGill P Woodbury Central
Owen Cook SS Montezuma
Ryan Bach 2B Treynor
Sawyer Drent OF Akron-Westfield
Tate Petersen 2B Monticello
Trey Petersen Util Exira-EHK
Ty Hysell DH Mormon Trail
Ty McKinney 3B Webster City
Tyson Ross Util Orient-Macksburg
Will DeStigter Util Woodbury Central
William Kiburis SS Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Wyatt Schmitt P Clarinda
