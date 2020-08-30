IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 80 High School Volleyball Players in 2021

The list below includes 75 of our top 80 volleyball players within this class. The athletes below are in alphabetical order. Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

Abby Hamann, Grundy Center

Alaina Freisleben, Clarion-Goldfield Dows

Allie Driscol, Union Community

Allie Petry, St. Albert

Anabel Blount, Prince of Peace

Anna Flynn, Dowling Catholic

Annabelle Costello, Assumption

Ashley Hall, Harlan

Ashlynn Kuhn, Hudson

Ava Hauser, West Delaware

Belle Weber, Union

Brooklyn Grady, Sheldon

Caira Hall, Waterloo West

Camryn Ellyson, Mount Vernon

Carla Martinez, MOC-Floyd Valley

Chloe Kramer, Sioux City East

Claire Pothitakis, Holy Trinity

Corinne Meier, Dubuque Hempstead

Danielle Johnson, Osage

Deni McDaniel, Humboldt

Ella Collison, Carroll

Ella Larsen, Newell-Fonda

Ella Pedersen, Waukee

Elle Scarborough, Glenwood

Ellie Bobinet, Osage

Elyse Winter, Xavier

Emerson Whittenbaugh, Maquoketa Valley

Emma Link, Dubuque Senior

Emma Schubert, Assumption

Eve Magill, Xavier

Gabby Gergen, Janesville

Grace Evans, Dowling Catholic

Grace Mikota, Dallas Center-Grimes

Hailey Pollock, Clear Creek-Amana

Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic

Isabel Manning, Van Buren

Jadyn Jondle, Clarion-Goldfield Dows

Jazlyn DeHaan, MOC-Floyd Valley

Jazmine Yamilkoski, Xavier

Jenny Wibholm, Iowa Falls-Alden

Jori Hajek, Humboldt

Jorie Randall, Mount Vernon

Katie Carver, Urbandale

Kinsie Zinnel, Boone

Kori Knox, Waukee

Lauren Schrock, Mount Vernon

Lauryn Montgomery, Wahlert Catholic

Layanna Green, Waukee

Lexxi Link, Carlisle

Lineya Wells, Sioux City East

Macie Leinen, Harlan

Macy Vanfossan, Underwood

Maren Palmer, Des Moines Roosevelt

Martha Pace, West Liberty

McKenna Scheib, Ankeny

Mia Gamet, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Morgan Graber, WACO

Morgan Middleton, Clarion-Goldfield Dows

Natalie Welch, Mount Vernon

Nessa Johnson, Gilbert

Nicholaa Phillippe, Belle Plaine

Nicki Henson, West Branch

Olivia Nahas, Dowling Catholic

Paige Kisley, Osage

Payton Lombardi, Valley

Phyona Schrader, Ankeny

Pypr Stoeffler, LeMars

Riley Donahue, Sioux City East

Rylie Driskell, Creston

Saari Kuehl, Gladbrook Reinbeck

Sara Hansen, Hudson

Sydney Dennis, North Cedar

Sydney Marlow, West Burlington

Teagan Slaughter, Cherokee Washington

Trinity Zika, Marion

