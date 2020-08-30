IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 80 High School Volleyball Players in 2021

A Free Look at Iowa's Top 80 High School Volleyball Players in 2021
The list below includes 75 of our top 80 volleyball players within this class. The athletes below are in alphabetical order.
Abby Hamann, Grundy Center
Alaina Freisleben, Clarion-Goldfield Dows
Allie Driscol, Union Community
Allie Petry, St. Albert
Anabel Blount, Prince of Peace
Anna Flynn, Dowling Catholic
Annabelle Costello, Assumption
Ashley Hall, Harlan
Ashlynn Kuhn, Hudson
Ava Hauser, West Delaware
Belle Weber, Union
Brooklyn Grady, Sheldon
Caira Hall, Waterloo West
Camryn Ellyson, Mount Vernon
Carla Martinez, MOC-Floyd Valley
Chloe Kramer, Sioux City East
Claire Pothitakis, Holy Trinity
Corinne Meier, Dubuque Hempstead
Danielle Johnson, Osage
Deni McDaniel, Humboldt
Ella Collison, Carroll
Ella Larsen, Newell-Fonda
Ella Pedersen, Waukee
Elle Scarborough, Glenwood
Ellie Bobinet, Osage
Elyse Winter, Xavier
Emerson Whittenbaugh, Maquoketa Valley
Emma Link, Dubuque Senior
Emma Schubert, Assumption
Eve Magill, Xavier
Gabby Gergen, Janesville
Grace Evans, Dowling Catholic
Grace Mikota, Dallas Center-Grimes
Hailey Pollock, Clear Creek-Amana
Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic
Isabel Manning, Van Buren
Jadyn Jondle, Clarion-Goldfield Dows
Jazlyn DeHaan, MOC-Floyd Valley
Jazmine Yamilkoski, Xavier
Jenny Wibholm, Iowa Falls-Alden
Jori Hajek, Humboldt
Jorie Randall, Mount Vernon
Katie Carver, Urbandale
Kinsie Zinnel, Boone
Kori Knox, Waukee
Lauren Schrock, Mount Vernon
Lauryn Montgomery, Wahlert Catholic
Layanna Green, Waukee
Lexxi Link, Carlisle
Lineya Wells, Sioux City East
Macie Leinen, Harlan
Macy Vanfossan, Underwood
Maren Palmer, Des Moines Roosevelt
Martha Pace, West Liberty
McKenna Scheib, Ankeny
Mia Gamet, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Morgan Graber, WACO
Morgan Middleton, Clarion-Goldfield Dows
Natalie Welch, Mount Vernon
Nessa Johnson, Gilbert
Nicholaa Phillippe, Belle Plaine
Nicki Henson, West Branch
Olivia Nahas, Dowling Catholic
Paige Kisley, Osage
Payton Lombardi, Valley
Phyona Schrader, Ankeny
Pypr Stoeffler, LeMars
Riley Donahue, Sioux City East
Rylie Driskell, Creston
Saari Kuehl, Gladbrook Reinbeck
Sara Hansen, Hudson
Sydney Dennis, North Cedar
Sydney Marlow, West Burlington
Teagan Slaughter, Cherokee Washington
Trinity Zika, Marion
