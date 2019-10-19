The list below includes 90 of our top 100 girls' basketball players within this class. The athletes below are in alphabetical order. Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!



Abby Martin Lamoni PG 5-5

Abby Wolter Keokuk WG 5-6

Adriauna Mayfield Davenport Central WG 5-7

Aleah Hermensen Audubon WF 5-8

Alexa Johnson Spencer WF 5-4

Alexis Beier Linn-Mar WF 5-8

Alexis Pingel Cherokee Washington WG 5-7

Allison Meadows Central DeWitt WF 5-8

Allison Piercy Spencer PG 5-7

Alyssa Bohr North Fayette Valley WF 5-8

Amaya Davison Des Moines Roosevelt WG 5-5

Anna Coffee Hinton WF 5-8

Anna Gossling Johnston WG 5-5

Aree Beckmann Xavier WF 5-8

Aurora Nehring Newton WF 5-11

Ava Hawthorne Gilbert PG 5-10

Avery Hall Chariton C 5-10

Avery Hanson Hampton-Dumont PF 5-9

Bella Badar Hinton PG 5-7

Bridget Stover Winterset WF 5-10

Brooke Loewe Ballard WG 5-7

Brooke Roby Twin Cedars WF 5-8

Brooklyn Meyer West Lyon WF 6-2

Brooklynn Smith Waterloo West C 6-3

Calia Clubb Clear Creek-Amana PF 5-10

Camrin Baird Woodbury Central WF 5-10

Chloe Frank Garner-Hayfield-Ventura WF 5-11

Chloee Colt Akron-Westfield WG 5-3

Cleao Murray Ankeny Centennial PG 5-8

Danika Demers St. Mary's, Storm Lake PG 5-5

Ella Koloc West Delaware PG 5-5

Ella Lampe Dallas Center-Grimes WG 5-7

Ellie Hilbrands MMCRU PF 6-0

Emily Dreckman MMCRU WF 5-10

Emily Jones Wayne C 5-9

Emily Nothwehr St. Mary's, Storm Lake WF 5-6

Emma Anderson Woodward-Granger PG 5-6

Emma Gipple Dowling Catholic WF 5-8

Emma Rector Chariton PG 5-3

Emmy Lewis Boone WG 5-5

Eviyon Richardson Iowa City High WF 5-9

Grace Embretson Benton WG 5-6

Hannah Stuelke Cedar Rapids Washington C 6-1

Jada Gyamfi Urbandale WF 6-1

Jalen Adams Fort Dodge WG 5-6

Jaydan Nitchals Estherville Lincoln Central PF 5-10

Jocelyn Bice Norwalk PG 5-7

Kaelynn Driskell Fremont-Mills WG 5-6

Kaitlyn Tendal Estherville Lincoln Central PG 5-6

Katy Stephens Burlington Notre Dame WF 5-10

Kayla Grall Dubuque Senior WF 5-9

Kelsey Drake Wilton PG 5-9

Kennedy Kelly West Hancock WG 5-4

Kerrigan Pope Pekin WF 5-9

Lauren Blake Indianola WF 5-10

Lauren Donlea East Buchanan PG 5-4

Lauren Heying Gehlen Catholic WF 5-8

Lauren Meader Hampton-Dumont WF 5-7

Lauren Wilson Springville C 5-10

Lexi Johnson Red Oak WF 5-9

Lilly Isenhour Prince of Peace C 5-9

Lucy Schaffer North Polk WG 5-9

Macy Emgarten Exira-EHK C 5-11

Macy Sievers Newell-Fonda PG 5-7

Maddax DeVault Nodaway Valley WG 5-8

Maddie Nonnenmann Mid-Prairie PF 6-0

Madelyn Jaeger West Central Valley PG 5-6

Madison Camden Glenwood WG 5-8

Malarie Ross Central Lee WG 5-2

Mara Bishop Indianola PG 5-7

Meredith McKnight Grinnell WG 5-8

Meredith Rieker Valley WF 5-9

Mia Miller Bondurant-Farrar PG 5-5

Mickey Stephens Centerville PG 5-6

Morgan Nachazel Springville WF 5-7

Natalie Nielsen Akron-Westfield C 6-3

Olivia Johnson Norwalk C 5-7

Reagan Barkema Roland-Story PG 5-11

Reagan Mudderman Kee WG 5-3

Reese Johnson Denver WF 5-7

Riley Moreland MFL-Mar-Mac PF 5-11

Ryley Goebel Center Point-Urbana PF 5-11

Sailor Hall West Liberty WF 5-7

Sarah Albaugh Cedar Falls WG 5-4

Shae Dillavou Forest City PF 5-7

Taylor Harpenau MMCRU PG 5-7

Taylor Veach Central DeWitt PG 5-9

Tesla Malloy HLV WG 5-7

Tory Bennett Fort Dodge PG 5-4

Trinity Cheatom Des Moines Lincoln PG 5-5

