Who are the top in-state baseball players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

The list below includes 155 of our top 175 baseball players within this class. The athletes below are in alphabetical order. Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

Aaron Savary Wahlert Catholic P



Aiden Harris Benton 3B

Aiden Martin Ridge View 3B

AJ Ambundo Maquoketa Valley CF

Alex Sandoval Central Lee DH

Andrew Jackson East Mills DH

Anthony Barboza Des Moines East P

Archer Ogbourne Carlisle LF

Ashton Westphall Bettendorf 2B

Austin Hilmer North Linn CF

Beau Klaver Webster City 1B

Ben McDermott Ankeny Christian CF

Ben Swails Clear Creek-Amana 3B

Blaine Bryant Cardinal C

Blake Destival Janesville LF

Blake McAlister South Central Calhoun Util

Blake Morgan Eagle Grove 2B

Bo Schmidt Sigourney P

Bowen Munger Starmont C

Brandon Kron Lawton-Bronson Util

Brayden Sawyer Grundy Center 3B

Braylon Havel Center Point-Urbana P

Brendan Knapp Southwest Valley DH

Brice Taylor Panorama 1B

Brock Dengler Burlington CF

Brock Manser Southeast Warren DH

Brock Mathers Central Springs 2B

Brody Blaylock Wapsie Valley P

Brycen Wookey Murray C

Buddy Hill Kee DH

Cade Hughes Northeast Util

Cade Molyneux Sigourney Util

Cade Nelson Southeast Warren 3B

Cade Streigle Sigourney Util

Cade Tenold Don Bosco P

Caden Matson Humboldt 3B

Cael Franzen Nevada P

Caelen Devault Nodaway Valley P

Caleb Bliel Woodbury Central Util

Caleb Sauser Monticello SS

Caleb Wulf West Liberty C

Carson Graven Waverly-Shell Rock SS

Carter Allen New London 1B

Carter Drent Akron-Westfield 3B

Carter Gallagher Columbus Catholic 2B

Carter Johnson Stanton 1B

Carter Seaton Iowa City, City High LF

Carter Thomas Mason City LF

Chance Key Waverly-Shell Rock P

Chase Stansberry Pekin RF

Colby Rich CAM DH

Cole Bracewell Colfax-Mingo 1B

Cole Metz Melcher-Dallas C

Cole Swartz Bellevue Util

Colin Gibson Grinnell C

Colten Clarahan Keota SS

Colter Beck Interstate 35 C

Cory Bantam Woodbine C

Dallas Clark Twin Cedars RF

Damon Schmid Kingsley-Pierson CF

Damon Weber Kee LF

Dane Paulsen Exira-EHK Util

Devin Adams Central Decatur LF

Devon Kollasch Dike-New Hartford P

Devon Stoakes Webster City C

Dillon Kuehl Urbandale RF

Drake Ostrander Clayton Ridge 2B

Easton Fleshman West Lyon DH

Eddie Burgess Montezuma SS

Eli Drennen Essex SS

Eli Lehrman Anamosa 1B

Gabe Kopriva North Tama 1B

Gable Mitchell Iowa City, City High SS

Ganon Archer Van Meter RF

Garrett Kadolph Wahlert Catholic DH

Garrett Phillips Sidney SS

Griffin Greiner Cardinal LF

Hunter Manning Maquoketa RF

Ian Collins Charles City SS

Ian Gill Bishop Heelan 3B

Isaac Early Spirit Lake 1B

Jackson Howe Kingsley-Pierson 3B

Jacob Zahner Burlington P

Jaidan TenEyck Boyer Valley SS

Jake Jess Anamosa 3B

Jake Moel BGM, Brooklyn Util

Jaqson Tejada Marion P

Jared Hoodjer Janesville 3B

Jase Hereid Tripoli 1B

Javin Evans Lamoni CF

JC Dermody Lewis Central P

Jeromia Wauford Prince of Peace LF

Joey Moser Harlan 3B

John Klosterman Iowa City, City High P

Justin Hackett Winterset 3B

Kade Mosley Centerville 3B

Kael Swarts Newton RF

Kaleb Gengler Bishop Heelan P

Karter Bliel Woodbury Central Util

Kasey Carter Martensdale-St Marys SS

Keaton Kelly East Buchanan 2B

Keegan Schmitt Independence Util

Keenan Tyler Decorah SS

Kinnick Christensen West Marshall SS

Kole Becker Lisbon LF

Kolson Kruse Southeast Valley 2B

Kolton Lyman Rockford 3B

Kooper Gill GMG, Garwin SS

Kooper Schulte New London SS

Korbyn Dewey Waverly-Shell Rock Util

Kyle Cole West Delaware C

Landes Williams Fort Madison C

Lane Spieker CAM 2B

Lincoln Snitker Waukon LF

Logan Bucher Bedford 2B

Logan Green Clarinda 1B

Logan Hageman South Winneshiek DH

Luke Kehrli West Delaware 3B

Malachi Johnson Ankeny Christian SS

Malakie Christopherson Kingsley-Pierson RF

Marcus Beatty Independence Util

Matt Hughes Martensdale-St Marys P

Max Hillegas Nashua-Plainfield RF

Michael Schaul Maquoketa Valley SS

Michael Stein Spirit Lake RF

Nate Castellano Carlisle 3B

Nathan Morrisey Des Moines Hoover RF

Nick Clark Cherokee Washington C

Nick Holien South Winneshiek 3B

Noah Miller Iowa Mennonite School CF

Owen Dannen Central Springs P

Parker Smith Clear Creek-Amana 2B

Rafe Van Dusseldorp Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1B

Reese Moore Forest City P

Ryan Richey New London 2B

Ryan Schiltz Estherville Lincoln Central SS

Sam Young Clear Creek-Amana SS

Seth Bailey New London LF

Seth Busch Estherville Lincoln Central RF

Skylar Hansen Sioux City West 2B

Stirlen Roberson Clear Creek-Amana RF

Tate Kronfeldt Wapello C

Teegan McEnany Independence LF

Tevin Miller Durant C

Thomas Matthes Eagle Grove RF

Trey Jungers Newell-Fonda LF

Tucker Dickherber Camanche Util

Ty Van Essen Western Christian SS

Tyler Scott Lisbon C

Tyson Cota Kee CF

Wiley Sherburne Janesville RF

Will Ragaller Ar-We-Va 3B

Zach Erwin Camanche Util

Zach Hemer OABCIG DH

Zach Templeton Marquette Catholic 3B

