A Look at Iowa's Top 175 High School Baseball Players in 2022
Who are the top in-state baseball players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!
The list below includes 155 of our top 175 baseball players within this class. The athletes below are in alphabetical order. Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!
Aaron Savary Wahlert Catholic P
Aiden Harris Benton 3B
Aiden Martin Ridge View 3B
AJ Ambundo Maquoketa Valley CF
Alex Sandoval Central Lee DH
Andrew Jackson East Mills DH
Anthony Barboza Des Moines East P
Archer Ogbourne Carlisle LF
Ashton Westphall Bettendorf 2B
Austin Hilmer North Linn CF
Beau Klaver Webster City 1B
Ben McDermott Ankeny Christian CF
Ben Swails Clear Creek-Amana 3B
Blaine Bryant Cardinal C
Blake Destival Janesville LF
Blake McAlister South Central Calhoun Util
Blake Morgan Eagle Grove 2B
Bo Schmidt Sigourney P
Bowen Munger Starmont C
Brandon Kron Lawton-Bronson Util
Brayden Sawyer Grundy Center 3B
Braylon Havel Center Point-Urbana P
Brendan Knapp Southwest Valley DH
Brice Taylor Panorama 1B
Brock Dengler Burlington CF
Brock Manser Southeast Warren DH
Brock Mathers Central Springs 2B
Brody Blaylock Wapsie Valley P
Brycen Wookey Murray C
Buddy Hill Kee DH
Cade Hughes Northeast Util
Cade Molyneux Sigourney Util
Cade Nelson Southeast Warren 3B
Cade Streigle Sigourney Util
Cade Tenold Don Bosco P
Caden Matson Humboldt 3B
Cael Franzen Nevada P
Caelen Devault Nodaway Valley P
Caleb Bliel Woodbury Central Util
Caleb Sauser Monticello SS
Caleb Wulf West Liberty C
Carson Graven Waverly-Shell Rock SS
Carter Allen New London 1B
Carter Drent Akron-Westfield 3B
Carter Gallagher Columbus Catholic 2B
Carter Johnson Stanton 1B
Carter Seaton Iowa City, City High LF
Carter Thomas Mason City LF
Chance Key Waverly-Shell Rock P
Chase Stansberry Pekin RF
Colby Rich CAM DH
Cole Bracewell Colfax-Mingo 1B
Cole Metz Melcher-Dallas C
Cole Swartz Bellevue Util
Colin Gibson Grinnell C
Colten Clarahan Keota SS
Colter Beck Interstate 35 C
Cory Bantam Woodbine C
Dallas Clark Twin Cedars RF
Damon Schmid Kingsley-Pierson CF
Damon Weber Kee LF
Dane Paulsen Exira-EHK Util
Devin Adams Central Decatur LF
Devon Kollasch Dike-New Hartford P
Devon Stoakes Webster City C
Dillon Kuehl Urbandale RF
Drake Ostrander Clayton Ridge 2B
Easton Fleshman West Lyon DH
Eddie Burgess Montezuma SS
Eli Drennen Essex SS
Eli Lehrman Anamosa 1B
Gabe Kopriva North Tama 1B
Gable Mitchell Iowa City, City High SS
Ganon Archer Van Meter RF
Garrett Kadolph Wahlert Catholic DH
Garrett Phillips Sidney SS
Griffin Greiner Cardinal LF
Hunter Manning Maquoketa RF
Ian Collins Charles City SS
Ian Gill Bishop Heelan 3B
Isaac Early Spirit Lake 1B
Jackson Howe Kingsley-Pierson 3B
Jacob Zahner Burlington P
Jaidan TenEyck Boyer Valley SS
Jake Jess Anamosa 3B
Jake Moel BGM, Brooklyn Util
Jaqson Tejada Marion P
Jared Hoodjer Janesville 3B
Jase Hereid Tripoli 1B
Javin Evans Lamoni CF
JC Dermody Lewis Central P
Jeromia Wauford Prince of Peace LF
Joey Moser Harlan 3B
John Klosterman Iowa City, City High P
Justin Hackett Winterset 3B
Kade Mosley Centerville 3B
Kael Swarts Newton RF
Kaleb Gengler Bishop Heelan P
Karter Bliel Woodbury Central Util
Kasey Carter Martensdale-St Marys SS
Keaton Kelly East Buchanan 2B
Keegan Schmitt Independence Util
Keenan Tyler Decorah SS
Kinnick Christensen West Marshall SS
Kole Becker Lisbon LF
Kolson Kruse Southeast Valley 2B
Kolton Lyman Rockford 3B
Kooper Gill GMG, Garwin SS
Kooper Schulte New London SS
Korbyn Dewey Waverly-Shell Rock Util
Kyle Cole West Delaware C
Landes Williams Fort Madison C
Lane Spieker CAM 2B
Lincoln Snitker Waukon LF
Logan Bucher Bedford 2B
Logan Green Clarinda 1B
Logan Hageman South Winneshiek DH
Luke Kehrli West Delaware 3B
Malachi Johnson Ankeny Christian SS
Malakie Christopherson Kingsley-Pierson RF
Marcus Beatty Independence Util
Matt Hughes Martensdale-St Marys P
Max Hillegas Nashua-Plainfield RF
Michael Schaul Maquoketa Valley SS
Michael Stein Spirit Lake RF
Nate Castellano Carlisle 3B
Nathan Morrisey Des Moines Hoover RF
Nick Clark Cherokee Washington C
Nick Holien South Winneshiek 3B
Noah Miller Iowa Mennonite School CF
Owen Dannen Central Springs P
Parker Smith Clear Creek-Amana 2B
Rafe Van Dusseldorp Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1B
Reese Moore Forest City P
Ryan Richey New London 2B
Ryan Schiltz Estherville Lincoln Central SS
Sam Young Clear Creek-Amana SS
Seth Bailey New London LF
Seth Busch Estherville Lincoln Central RF
Skylar Hansen Sioux City West 2B
Stirlen Roberson Clear Creek-Amana RF
Tate Kronfeldt Wapello C
Teegan McEnany Independence LF
Tevin Miller Durant C
Thomas Matthes Eagle Grove RF
Trey Jungers Newell-Fonda LF
Tucker Dickherber Camanche Util
Ty Van Essen Western Christian SS
Tyler Scott Lisbon C
Tyson Cota Kee CF
Wiley Sherburne Janesville RF
Will Ragaller Ar-We-Va 3B
Zach Erwin Camanche Util
Zach Hemer OABCIG DH
Zach Templeton Marquette Catholic 3B
