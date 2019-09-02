Shearer continues to garner college attention
A busy off-season of hoops has opened the door for Montezuma point guard Trey Shearer to continue to impress coaches at the next level.How did the spring and summer go for you with basketball?“The ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news