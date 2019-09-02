News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 12:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Shearer continues to garner college attention

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

A busy off-season of hoops has opened the door for Montezuma point guard Trey Shearer to continue to impress coaches at the next level.How did the spring and summer go for you with basketball?“The ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}