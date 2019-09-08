Mellman busy with baseball and hoops
With his college decision now behind him, Mason City shortstop Avery Mellman is able to focus on getting better and this upcoming basketball season.How did the baseball season go for your team?“Thi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news