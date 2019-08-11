Allison has respect for Iowa City West
North Scott running back Quentin Allison and his teammates have a lot of respect for their season opener against a talented squad in Iowa City West. How has the preparation been going for this upco...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news