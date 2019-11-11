Argo is a standout athlete
Davenport Assumption linebacker John Argo excelled this fall on the football field and will be busy with wrestling and baseball going forward. How did the high school football season go overall?“Ov...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news