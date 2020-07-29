Ausdemore has one offer and interest from others
The hard work of Tri-Center offensive guard Alex Ausdemorehas paid off with one scholarship and interest from others as well. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I weight ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news