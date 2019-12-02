Bales enjoyed bounce back year
Glenwood safety Silas Bales was thrilled to see his team bounce back on the gridiron during the course of the 2019 season. How did the high school football season go overall?“The 2019 football seas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news