IowaPreps - Barrett on the radar of college coaches

Barrett on the radar of college coaches
Davenport West power forward Aldane Barrett is seeking to find a college home and has a number of coaches following his progress. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts and sp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news