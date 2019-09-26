News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Bauer has a trio of DI colleges after him

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

Ankeny quarterback Jase Bauer is a game changer on the gridiron and coaches at the next level continue to take notice of his skills.How has everything with the football season been going so far?“Ou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}