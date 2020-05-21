News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Becher is a name to follow

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
Publisher
@iowapreps

With his hard work and giant frame, Iowa City West offensive tackle Liam Becher is a name to follow in the Class of 2022. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“For my off-se...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}