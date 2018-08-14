Red Oak point guard Isaac Birt has continued putting in his time and energy to become an even better basketball player overall.



How did the spring and summer go for you with basketball?

“Spring and summer ball went pretty good. It’s always a good feeling when you know that you can really focus on the game and get prepared for the next season with open gyms every day, team camps, and individual camps.”

What are your workout plans now going forward?

“My workout plans usually consists of form shooting as soon as I get in the gym. It is not just making ten shots from each spot around the hoop but having to swish each one. If it hits rim, it doesn’t count. Another workout I will work on more going forward is ball handling. Ball handling is a major key in basketball. One thing I always remember is to just take each workout as it’s my last because I only have one year left. I have to make the most of it and really push myself, I don’t want to cut myself short and just go through the motions.”

What have you improved on the most since last season?

“One thing I have really improved on since last year is my midrange game. Going into my freshman year, I had to change my shot. I basically shot with two hands and it just made it ugly and inconsistent. From then my coach and I really focused on my shot, and since then, I’ve been putting a lot more work in focusing on my shot. So, I would say my midrange pull up jumpers have improved the most.”

How do you believe your high school basketball team will be next season?

“I believe our high school team can have a pretty solid season. We only graduated three seniors, with only of those starting. So, four of the five starters including me will be back in the action again. My senior class is a good class with very good athletes that love to get better and really improve their game. I am also excited for this freshman class coming up to see what they have in store.”

What is the toughest game on your schedule for 2018-2019?

“Oh man, our toughest game would probably be Glenwood. They are in the Hawkeye 10 conference like we are, and man can they hoop. They have a great group of ball players. With winning the State championship last year, they are going to be hungry again this year.”

What sport do you want to play in college?

“I have been playing basketball ever since I was a little kid, probably at the age of 5 or younger. It’s just always had a big impact on me and ever since I’ve loved the game. So, I’d say basketball for sure is the sport I’d play if I got the opportunity to in college.”

What colleges have been recruiting you?

“I haven’t had any recruiting yet, but that can’t let me down and give up. I have to keep grinding, work hard, and be patient.”

Have you made any college trips yet?

“Some college visits I’ve made have been Iowa Western Community College and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. During the early school year, I plan on visiting more colleges and getting more information about their school and program.”

What camps are you going to this summer?

“I went to the Courtside Films camp in Cedar Rapids that was ran by the Hoops and Christ. It was a great experience to go up against the best of the best. It was a great time. Our team is going to the Buena Vista University team camp and I may be attending their elite camp.”

Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“Believe it or not, growing up I’ve always loved the Florida Gators. It all started with my older brother watching Tim Tebow and falling in love with them and with me watching with him, I followed his footsteps. Ever since then, we’ve traveled to Florida football games and have watched them in the College World Series including when they won the whole thing. That was pretty sweet. Me and my family got to go on the field and meet the players and coaches. It was a moment I will never forget.”