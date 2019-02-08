Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-08 12:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Blake Chance talks district hoops

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps.com
@iowapreps
Publisher

Albia athlete Blake Chance knows who his team will likely face in the postseason if they can continue advancing. How has the season been going so far?“We started off the season 9-1 and then we've d...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}