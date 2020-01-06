News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 12:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Blum considering football and basketball in college

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
Publisher
@iowapreps

With skills in multiple sports, Glenwood wing forward Ryan Blum is considering football and basketball when it comes to the college level. How has the basketball season been going so far?“The seaso...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}