IowaPreps - Bonderson looking for a strong summer

Gehlen Catholic wing guard Keaten Bonderson is excited to see what a summer of AAU hoops can do to his game on the hardwood.

What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts and sports?

“I've been lucky enough to be able to get to work out with some of the best high school and college players in the area. I have also been doing a lot of plyos and conditioning on my own at home since gym space has been hard to find. I have also gone to Sioux Falls for some Warwick Workouts.”

What are you trying to improve on the most this off-season?

“I have been working to become a more consistent 3-point shooter. Coach Luckow, my AAU coach, has been really working with my footwork to help my overall offensive game.”

Are you trying to play AAU if it opens up this summer?

“Yes, I am playing with SD Attack this summer and we have been practicing quite a bit. We have our first tournament scheduled in Ames, so I am really looking forward to that.”

What are your goals for the AAU season?

“This summer I am hoping to get a chance to play against some of the top competition and get a lot of exposure. We have a lot of talent on our team, so it should be fun to get going with them.”

How do you believe your high school basketball team will be next season?

“We should have a really solid team. We have a lot of talent returning and people back from injuries. Overall, it should be a fun season. Coach Langel will have us ready to go.”

What is the toughest game on your schedule for 2020-2021?

“The toughest game next year will probably be Remsen St Mary or Unity Christian. The War Eagle is usually a pretty tough conference, so it’s hard to say for sure.”

Who is the toughest individual player you will play against this winter?

“There is a lot of talented players in the conference, but I would probably say Caleb Holmes from Hinton.”

What sport do you want to play in college?

“I would really like to be able to play basketball in college but would also consider track or football.”

What colleges have been recruiting you?

“I have received some letters from colleges, but I haven't had direct contact with colleges.”

Have you made any college trips yet?

“No, I haven't visited any colleges yet.”

Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“I have always been an Iowa fan, but I also enjoy watching UNI, ISU and Creighton.”