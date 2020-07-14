IowaPreps - Bonderson looking for a strong summer

Bonderson looking for a strong summer
Gehlen Catholic wing guard Keaten Bonderson is excited to see what a summer of AAU hoops can do to his game on the hardwood. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts and sports?...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news