Bowie considering baseball and basketball
East Marshall wing forward Logan Bowie has skills in multiple sports and is looking at baseball and basketball when it comes to the college level. How did the basketball season go for your team?“It...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news