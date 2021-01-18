Brewah ready for more in 2021
Last fall on the gridiron left Dowling Catholic defensive end Maada Brewah and his teammates hungry to get back to their title winning ways. How did the high school football season go overall?“I th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news