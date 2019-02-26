Brody Brecht is a sought-after recruit
Ankeny wide receiver Brody Brecht is young but has the skills needed to continue catching the eye of college coaches. How did the high school football season go overall?“I think the season went goo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news