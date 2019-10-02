News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Bullock hearing mainly from one school

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

The size and skills of Dubuque Senior wide receiver Seth Bullock have caught the eyes of colleges with one school showing him the most attention.How has everything with the football season been goi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}