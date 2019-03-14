Busy time for Goodhue
With off-season football workouts, track, and baseball going on as of late, Carlisle athlete Nic Goodhue has been remaining busy with athletics. How did the high school football season go overall?“...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news