Cade Kuennen wants a chance in college
With his size and skills, Johnston defensive end Cade Kuennen is working hard for a chance to continue his football career in college. How did the high school football season go overall?“The season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news