 IowaPreps - Capaldo feels team can surprise people
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Capaldo feels team can surprise people

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
Publisher
@iowapreps

North Polk wide receiver Sal Capaldo believes that his football team has the potential to surprise some people on the gridiron this fall.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}