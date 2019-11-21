Carson Williams has Midwest attention
Marshalltown defensive end Carson Williams has continued to garner interest and attention from a wide range of Division I college coaches. How did the high school football season go overall?“Overal...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news