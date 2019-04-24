News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Casey has high hopes for 2019

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps.com
@iowapreps
Publisher

Dubuque Senior quarterback Tommy Casey believes that his team has the talent needed to surprise some people heading into the fall. How did the high school football season go overall?“The season wen...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}