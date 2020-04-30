Clark continues to push himself
Lisbon linebacker Cole Clark is not letting the pandemic slow him down from working out at home in hopes of taking his game to another level.What have you been doing as of late with off-season work...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news