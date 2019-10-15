Our breakdown includes top games, elite performers, district favorites, and more now!

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

2019 4A District MVPs

District 1 - 10/14

District 2 - 10/15

District 3 - 10/16

District 4 - 10/17

District 5 - 10/18

District 6 - 10/19

District 7 - 10/20

2019 3A District MVPs

District 1 - 10/17

District 2 - 10/19

District 3 - 10/20

Football Player Rankings

Top 300 Players in 2020

Top 190 Players in 2021

Top 125 Players in 2022

2019 In-Season Coverage

4A Insider - 10/14

3A Insider - 10/14

2A Insider - 10/14

1A Insider - 10/15

A Insider - 10/15

8-Man Insider - 10/15

Top 25 Teams - 10/16

Top Performers - 10/18

Top Players by Position - 2023

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Kickers

Punters

Database

Top Players by Position - 2021

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Linemen

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Kickers

Punters

Database

Early 2020 Preseason Rankings

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Class A

8-Man

Super Early 2021 Preseason Rankings

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Class A

8-Man

Top Players by Position - 2022

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Linemen

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Kickers

Punters

Database

New Names to Watch

New 2023 Names Offense

New 2023 Names Defense

New 2022 Names Offense

New 2022 Names Defense

New 2021 Names Offense

New 2021 Names Defense

New 2020 Names Offense

New 2020 Names Defense

Top 10 Candidates in 2021

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Most Recruited Players in '21

Players 1-5

Players 6-10

Players 11-15

Players 16-20

Players 21-25

Players 26-30

Players 31-35

Top 10 Candidates in 2022

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5