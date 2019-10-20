News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Cole Clark thrilled about 2019 turnaround

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

Lisbon linebacker Cole Clark is excited to see what his team has been able to turn things around in a big way this fall on the gridiron. How has everything with the football season been going so fa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}