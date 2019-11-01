News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Corey wants to play in Cedar Falls

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

South Central Calhoun quarterback Cole Corey is hungry to help propel his team to a deep playoff run that allows them to play at the UNI-Dome.How has everything with the football season been going ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}