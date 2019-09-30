News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Dailey has D1 bloodlines

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

A family connection to the Hawkeyes is why Southeast Polk quarterback Jaxon Dailey spent a lot of time following the University of Iowa since he was smaller. “My dad (Mike Dailey, linebacker from 1...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}