David Borchers is a name to remember
With his size and skills, North Scott offensive tackle David Borchers will be a name to follow within the Class of 2023. How did the high school football season go overall?“Very good. We came into ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news