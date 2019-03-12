DII colleges in contact with Ryan Thomas
Clear Lake offensive lineman Ryan Thomas has been hearing mainly from a trio of Division II college coaches as of late. How did the high school football season go overall?“Our season went pretty go...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news