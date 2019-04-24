News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Division II attention for O’Dell

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps.com
@iowapreps
Publisher

Waukee wide receiver Sam O’Dell has played his way onto the radar of a number of Division II college programs. How did the high school football season go overall?“I think overall, my high school se...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}