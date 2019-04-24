Division II attention for O’Dell
Waukee wide receiver Sam O’Dell has played his way onto the radar of a number of Division II college programs. How did the high school football season go overall?“I think overall, my high school se...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news