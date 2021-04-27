Dreckman garnering NAIA attention
LeMars point guard Caleb Dreckman has played his way into interest from a few different NAIA schools on the hardwood. How did the high school basketball season go overall?“I think the season went p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news