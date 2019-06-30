Dunson talks offer and college interest
Sioux City East wing guard Jaleque Dunson has taken his game to another level and it has paid off with a scholarship offer. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts and sports? ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news