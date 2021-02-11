Easton Harms recaps another title run
OABCIG wide receiver Easton Harms came away from the football season knowing how special it was to win consecutive state championships. How did the high school football season go overall?“This seas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news