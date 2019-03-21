Ernst seeking a playoff run
Waterloo East wide receiver Aidan Ernst feels that his team can do big things in 2019 and is hopeful they can make a big run in the playoffs. How did the high school football season go overall?“Per...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news