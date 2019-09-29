Ewell knows team has to remain confident
Waterloo West linebacker Nate Ewell knows that the confidence of his squad is critical if they hope to continue excelling at the Class 4A level.How has everything with the football season been goin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news