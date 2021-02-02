Feahn sees potential in 2021
Waterloo West wide receiver Jeremiah Feahn is confident that his team has what it takes to excel in 2021.How did the high school football season go overall?“The season went good for my first year o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news