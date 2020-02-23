Four DI schools after Wiseman
Davenport North defensive tackle Dominic Wiseman has garnered early attention from four Division I programs early on. How did the high school football season go overall?“The season went great. For ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news