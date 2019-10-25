FREE Football Games to Watch
Iowa Prep takes a free look at the top football games to watch tonight on the gridiron!
Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!
CAM, Anita at Audubon
Carroll at Dallas Center-Grimes
Cascade at Bellevue
Fremont-Mills at Stanton
Greene County at OABCIG
Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake
Iowa Valley at H-L-V, Victor
Marshalltown at Fort Dodge
Pella at Grinnell
Pleasant Valley at Linn-Mar
Pocahontas Area at South Central Calhoun
Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Cedar Falls
Regina, Iowa City at Dike-New Hartford
South O'Brien at Hinton
South Winneshiek at Newman Catholic
Southeast Polk at Des Moines, Roosevelt
Southeast Valley at Algona
Waukee at Johnston
West Delaware, Manchester at Waterloo, East
Western Christian at West Lyon, Inwood
Did we miss any top games? Click here to let us know now!
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Football Player Rankings
2019 2A District MVPs
District 1 - 10/27
District 2 - 10/23
District 3 - 10/24
District 4 - 10/27
District 5 - 10/27
2019 3A District MVPs
District 4 - 10/21
District 5 - 10/22
District 6 - 10/23
District 7 - 10/24
District 8 - 10/25
District 9 - 10/26
2019 In-Season Coverage
4A Insider - 10/21
3A Insider - 10/21
2A Insider - 10/21
1A Insider - 10/22
A Insider - 10/22
8-Man Insider - 10/22
Top 25 Teams - 10/23
Top Performers - 10/25
2019 4A District MVPs
Top Players by Position - 2023
Top Players by Position - 2021
Early 2020 Preseason Rankings
Super Early 2021 Preseason Rankings
Top Players by Position - 2022
New Names to Watch
Top 10 Candidates in 2021
Most Recruited Players in '21
Top 10 Candidates in 2022