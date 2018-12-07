FREE: Top Iowa High School Basketball Games to Watch - December 7th
Iowa Preps takes a free look at the top basketball games to watch tonight on the hardwood!
Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!
Ankeny Centennial @ Ankeny
Camanche @ Regina, Iowa City
Charles City @ Crestwood, Cresco
Dallas Center-Grimes @ Oskaloosa
Decorah @ Waverly-Shell Rock
Dowling Catholic @ Urbandale
Dubuque, Senior @ Wahlert, Dubuque
Indianola @ Pella
Iowa City West @ Iowa City High
Johnston @ Ames
Kuemper Catholic @ Lewis Central
Linn-Mar, Marion @ Xavier, Cedar Rapids
North Scott @ Assumption, Davenport
PCM, Monroe @ Gilbert
Pella Christian @ Norwalk
Prairie, Cedar Rapids @ Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Solon @ Benton Community
Waukee @ Fort Dodge
Webster City @ St. Edmond
West Branch @ Cascade
West Delaware @ Center Point-Urbana
Western Dubuque @ Dubuque, Hempstead
Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
In-Season Coverage
Games to Watch - 12/4 & 12/7
Top Performers - 12/5 & 12/8
Class 4A Breakdown - 12/3
Class 3A Breakdown - 12/3
Class 2A Breakdown - 12/4
Class 1A Breakdown - 12/4
Most Recruited Players in '19
Preseason All State Teams
2018-2019 Conference Previews
2018-2019 Player of the Year Candidates
Most Recruited Players in '20
Top Class of 2021 Players
Early Conference Previews
Most Recruited Players in '19
Top Class of 2020 Players
Top Class of 2019 Players
Conference Player Rank
Early 2018-2019 Team Rankings
Elite Player Rankings